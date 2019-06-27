The 1st Democratic Primary Debate In 100 Words (And 7 Video Clips)

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren controlled the debate early with a progressive policy pitch. She and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said they would eliminate private insurance in favor of "Medicare-for-all." Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro was aggressive on immigration, backing decriminalizing illegal border crossings. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar pointed out the three women on stage had long protected abortion rights. Candidates focused on how to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell more than Trump. Most thought climate change and China are the biggest threats. And the mics messed up halfway through, while Trump said the debate was BORING!

There was a lot of Spanish used in Wednesday night's debate.

And New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker appeared shocked when Beto O'Rourke broke out his bilingualism.

Booker as Beto speaks in Spanish pic.twitter.com/pVYL3p0cun — Tim Mak (@timkmak) June 27, 2019

The two Texas politicians tussled on immigration.

Warren detailed how she'd fight Mitch McConnell, who has repeatedly (and proudly) killed Democratic priorities in the Senate.

Klobuchar seized the moment on abortion rights in response to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Inslee: "I'm the only candidate here who has passed a law protecting a woman's right of reproductive health and health insurance."



Klobuchar: "I just want to say there's three women up here who have fought pretty hard for women's right to choose." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/7bNJGAn5N3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 27, 2019

Inslee explained why he's making climate change the central focus of his campaign.

We can save ourselves. We can save our children. We can save grandchildren. We must defeat climate change. #JayDebates #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/EC6m1vYjRH — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 27, 2019

De Blasio talked about racial profiling and gun violence and how it's become real when talking to his son, Dante.

WATCH: de Blasio discusses raising a black son in America. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/vFl9W39W7Z — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 27, 2019

Booker explained why the issue of gun violence resonated so much with him, and why "thoughts and prayers" aren't enough.

