Foresight 2020: Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang is one of over 20 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for president. And according to the former tech executive, he’s running the “nerdiest presidential campaign in history”.

Here’s what The New York Times‘ Matt Stevens reported about Yang’s recent campaign rally in NYC:

They broke into cheers every time he referred to numbers or statistics. They chanted “PowerPoint! PowerPoint!” when he renewed a pledge to use the program to deliver the State of the Union.

And when the 2,500 rain-soaked supporters of Andrew Yang realized he was about to drop his biggest applause line, they screamed the words to help him finish his New York rally with a bang.

“The opposite of Donald Trump,” Mr. Yang yelled, pausing to let his fans join in, “is an Asian man who likes math!”

Yang believes in a “freedom dividend” policy that’s akin to basic income. He also plans to fight the threat automation poses to human capital. For all this and more, The Verge‘s Russell Brandom has dubbed him “the candidate for the end of the world.”

Though Yang’s campaign is still a long shot, he’s certainly transitioned out of obscurity. He recently qualified for the first presidential debate in June, and his campaign has passed 100,000 donors.

We talk with him about the race to 2020.

Show produced by Gabrielle Healy.

GUESTS

Andrew Yang, Democratic presidential candidate for 2020; @andrewyang

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.