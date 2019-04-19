Friday News Roundup - Domestic

On Thursday morning, the Department of Justice released a redacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report about Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The 448-page report covers a range of topics, from Russian interference in the election to potential obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

What have we learned? Here are some highlights from L.A. Times reporter Chris Megerian:

The special counsel examined whether there was a conspiracy. It didn’t look at “collusion,” which isn’t a legal definition. pic.twitter.com/NcOINH0Vfl

Here’s the key part on how Trump associates were not charged with a conspiracy with the Russians pic.twitter.com/iAxArX1ep2

A lot of parts on WikiLeaks is heavily redacted. But it’s clear that the Trump campaign wanted to capitalize on the fruits of a Russian covert operation pic.twitter.com/27XVtT6Jfa

Donald Trump Jr. was at risk of campaign finance charges related to Trump Tower meeting. But the evidence wasn’t there, the report says. pic.twitter.com/NshJaorB2w

And here’s NPR’s ongoing analysis of the report.

This week marked the 20th anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School that left 12 students and one teacher dead.

We looked at the legacy of Columbine during a special broadcast in collaboration with KUNC Public Media and Guns & America earlier this week. Reporter Leigh Paterson shared her work with us, which includes conversations with Columbine survivors, school administrators and activists.

“Some of the reporting I’ve done should leave people with some hope,” she told us. “In spite of these shootings, evidence shows that school is one of the safest places your child could be.”

We’re also following the latest on the threat that led over a hundred schools in Colorado to cancel classes Wednesday. Florida teenager Sol Pais, whom authorities said was “infatuated” with the Columbine shooting, was found dead after a wide-scale manhunt.

Plus, we’ll bring you an update on the Trump administration’s immigration policy at the border. The Department of Justice will begin denying bond hearings to a large class of asylum seekers hoping to be released — a move that could affect tens of thousands of migrants. The decision, made by Attorney General William Barr, overrules a 2005 court ruling that guarantees bond hearings for certain migrants.

And what to make of President Trump’s proposal to send detained immigrants to sanctuary cities?

Democrats must change the Immigration Laws FAST. If not, Sanctuary Cities must immediately ACT to take care of the Illegal Immigrants – and this includes Gang Members, Drug Dealers, Human Traffickers, and Criminals of all shapes, sizes and kinds. CHANGE THE LAWS NOW!

We’ll wrap up the week’s domestic news.

GUESTS

Fernando Pizarro, Washington correspondent, Univision; @FPizarro_DC

Lisa Desjardins, Correspondent, PBS NewsHour; @LisaDNews

Shane Harris, Intelligence and national security reporter, The Washington Post; Future of War fellow, New America; author, ‘At War: The Rise of the Military-Internet Complex’ and ‘The Watchers: The Rise of America’s Surveillance State’; @shaneharris

