© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Will Gov. DeWine Have To Fight Lawmakers Over His Proposed Two-Year State Budget?

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published April 2, 2019 at 4:58 PM EDT
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (Republican)
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (Republican)

The fight over raising the state’s gas tax has been hard fought between the Ohio Legislature and Gov. Mike DeWine.  Does he expect an even bigger battle is ahead over his two-year state operating budget, which has big money for addicted and mentally ill Ohioans, low-income families and children?

DeWine says the fight over the transportation budget isn’t foretelling a fight over the general budget.

“No, no, just the opposite," he says.

DeWine goes on to say he and lawmakers were surprised by the extent of the state’s transportation woes.

“This was tough because I don’t think people realized how bad of a situation we were in. It took a while. It took a while for everybody to understand that situation. Our biggest disagreement was not whether we fixed the problem. Our biggest disagreement was how far down the road were we going to fix it for," DeWine explains.

But there is already early disagreement - DeWine’s budget is $700 million more than lawmakers are being advised to spend. It also doesn't contain tax cuts which Ohio lawmakers have included in budgets in recent years.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.