Bill To Require Equal Pay For Men And Women In Ohio Reintroduced For The Fifth Time

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published April 2, 2019 at 4:31 PM EDT

Democrats who have long championed a bill that requires companies who do business with Ohio to pay women and men equally have reintroduced that bill. Here's what lawmakers backing the Equal Pay Act are doing this time to get the bill passed.

Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) and others say the upshot of the bill is simple.

“You should be paid the same amount for the same work. It is just that simple," Howse says.

Howse says backers of the plan will be making the case to majority Republicans that paying women and men equally will help Ohio’s bottom line. The bill would also outlaw gag orders that prevent employees from talking to each other about salaries. The same lawmakers are also sponsoring related bills that would give parents paid time off for maternity or paternity care as well as paid sick days. 

Ohio House Rep. Kristin Boggs (D-Columbus)
Andy Chow /
Ohio House Rep. Kristin Boggs (D-Columbus)

Ohio House Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland)
Andy Chow /
Ohio House Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland)

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80's when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.