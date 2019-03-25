Trump Responds To Findings In The Special Counsel's Report

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And I want to bring in Ayesha Rascoe - covers the White House for NPR. Hi, Ayesha.

AYESHA RASCOE, BYLINE: Good morning.

GREENE: You were listening there. What stood out to you?

RASCOE: Well, I guess when you - when you're talking about this issue of Russia and where does the focus go now, I think that's a great question for the White House and because - as was pointed out, President Trump has been very reluctant to focus on Russia and their interference in the elections. They've talked about election security. But he has repeatedly kind of backtracked, gone back and forth on whether Russia actually interfered, whether Putin knew about it, whether he directed it. And so all of these issues, I think, now - is Trump going to take a different tact on that?

GREENE: Could this be a place where Democrats in the White House could come together and say let's protect our elections?

RASCOE: Realistically, I don't know. I think they will come together on protecting the elections. But the focus on Russia - I'm not sure that they will have the same perspective. I think that there will still be clashes there.

GREENE: A lot of political considerations to consider as well as we head towards a big election next year - NPR's Ayesha Rascoe covers the White House for NPR. Thanks as always, Ayesha.

