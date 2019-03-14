The U.S. Is Using A Secret List To Block Some Journalists At The Border

Kitra Cahana is a photojournalist with dual U.S.-Canadian citizenship who has been documenting the migrant crisis in Mexico and Central America. In January, she was twice denied entry to Mexico. Then, documents leaked to NBC San Diego revealed her name was on a secret government list. Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins talks with Cahana for more.

