Friday News Roundup - Domestic

As the nation mourns last year’s tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, many are reflecting on the headway made on implementing stricter gun laws.

Congress passed bipartisan legislation to fund the government and settle border security negotiations. The legislation includes $1.37 billion for a wall along the southern border — a far cry from the $5.7 billion President Trump has requested.

To secure the additional funds, the president plans to declare a national emergency.

Statement on Government Funding Bill: pic.twitter.com/DrNv9D4rEi

— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) February 14, 2019

Will the next battle over the border wall be fought in the courtroom instead of in Congress?

And on Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that former campaign chairman Paul Manafort intentionally lied to prosecutors about his contact with a Russian aide. Manafort’s actions have nullified the terms of his plea deal, meaning he will likely be sentenced to a harsher punishment.

Why have so many of the president’s close associates lied about their involvement with Russia?

Plus, we’ll discuss [new revelations about sexual abuse in Catholic and Southern Baptist churches across the U.S.; an anti-Semitic tweet from Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-MN; the El Chapo verdict; and Amazon’s decision to pull out of Queens, NY.

