How Does Your Community Debate Controversial Issues?

Updated Oct. 21, 2019

As a new Congress prepares to convene in a deeply polarized capital, many Americans are worried that divisiveness is becoming a national contagion.

On social media, as well as in real life, the will to listen to the other side appears to be lost. There's a lot of talk about civility — and incivility — and who gets to define what those words actually mean.

So we want to know: how is all of this playing out where you live?

We're looking for stories about how people are debating controversial issues in your community: immigration, race relations, policing, workplace disputes, gun control, land use, climate change, etc.

Share your thoughts with us below or here.

Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response, too.

This form was closed on Jan. 6, 2019

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.