Fund For Our Economic Future Plan Expands NEO Economy Upwards and Outwards

The consortium of 40 philanthropies in 18 counties of Northeast Ohio has announced a three-year plan to boost the region’s economy and it’s putting up $10 million to make the plan work.

Cities, counties, and states usually consider attracting any business a success, but the Fund for Our Economic Future wants them to consider spreading the benefits for what they call “inclusive growth.”

A report from the Fund earlier this year, Two Tomorrows, found that the region’s economy is flat and black residents are being left out.

“We need to be asking the question ‘How does this connect and relate to all of our community?’ and perhaps traditionally disinvested neighborhoods and the like,” said Fund President Brad Whitehead.

“It’s time to redefine how we measure progress toward a better tomorrow that prioritizes a continuously regenerating economy creating good jobs and rising incomes for everyone.” - Two Tomorrows executive summary [Fund for Our Economic Future]

The Fund’s three-year plan is to work with the public and private sector to break down barriers to jobs.

“We have quite some number of individuals who are ready and wanting to work who may be cut off from opportunities because they don’t have access to child care,” Whitehead said. “They may be coming out of the prison system.”

He says the Fund will work with the public and private sector to create good jobs were workers live. They’ll also work to create public transportation for workers to get to existing job hubs.

