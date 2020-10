After traveling to 30 cities to try 330 cheeseburgers, food writer Kevin Alexander crowned Stanich's in Portland, Ore., the best burger in America. Five months later, Stanich's closed. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Alexander about what happened, the role of the critic and whether he played a role in Stanich's closure.

