Preet Bharara On Mueller's Next Moves

The midterms are over (mostly … depending on the Florida recounts), and Washington’s attention has again turned to special counsel Robert Mueller.

After staying quiet in the lead-up to the election, Mueller is now expected to continue toward concluding his investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Theories abound on possible indictments.

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara joins us to walk through what might come next in the courts.

If you’re in the Washington D.C. area, you can catch a live recording of Bharara’s podcast on Thursday.

GUESTS

Preet Bharara, Former Attorney for the Southern District of New York, host of ‘Stay Tuned’ podcast, @PreetBharara

