Major Ballot Initiatives From Around The Country

Lost in all the post-election drama has been some of the key ballot initiatives that were passed, from legalizing marijuana to expanding voting rights for ex-felons. Let's start in Florida, of course. It might be too close to call in their races for Senate and governor, but that wasn't the case for Amendment 13. It was overwhelmingly approved by Florida voters. It phases out dog racing in the state by 2020.

And say goodbye to the so-called pink tax in Nevada. It became the 10th state to eliminate a tax on feminine hygiene products. Proponents of the measure argued that pads and tampons should be treated as a basic necessity of life and exempt from the state's sales tax, like other medical devices. And in California, voters there decided they no longer want to reset their clocks. Who blames them? They approved putting in place a year-round daylight saving time. But it needs a change in federal law to go into effect.

