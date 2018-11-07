2 Voters On What It Was like To Cast Their Ballots

NOEL KING, HOST:

All right. Here now are a couple voices of people who voted yesterday. Helen Radcliffe (ph) of Bath, Pa., said her voting site was the busiest she'd seen it in decades.

HELEN RADCLIFFE: It's very cold. The wind is blowing, and the streets are flooding. Despite the weather, people were lined up and coming out, and I was just amazed.

KING: And then in Boston, 18-year-old Benjamin Gosserd (ph) voted for the very first time.

BENJAMIN GOSSERD: It felt like for years I was like just screaming into the void because like I couldn't opinionate and, like, debate all I wanted. But it actually had no weight when it came down to November. It was just so exciting to, like, finally be able to vote after, like, years of waiting.

