Are You A First-Time Voter? Tell Us About Your Experience

By Kat Lonsdorf
Hanna Bolanos
Published November 2, 2018 at 6:00 AM EDT
With Election Day coming up next week, All Things Considered wants to speak with first-time voters about why you're heading to the polls and what your experience has been so far.
Updated on May 28, 2019

Election Day is next Tuesday and NPR's All Things Considered wants to speak with first-time voters about why you're heading to the polls and what your experience has been so far.

Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may contact you to follow up on your response, too. Share your thoughts with us below.

This form was closed on Nov. 5, 2018.

Kat Lonsdorf
Hanna Bolanos