© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Are You Coping With Hurricane Michael?

By Amanda Morris
Published October 10, 2018 at 11:22 AM EDT
Bar owner Dorothy White puts away outdoor furniture at Ouzts Too bar prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on Tuesday near Newport, Fla.
Bar owner Dorothy White puts away outdoor furniture at Ouzts Too bar prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on Tuesday near Newport, Fla.

Hurricane Michael is the most powerful storm on record to hit the Florida Panhandle region. Flooding and massive power outages remain major concerns as governors across the region declare states of emergency and residents either flee or hunker down.

NPR and our member stations covering the storm want to hear about how you're managing the storm and what you're worried about.

Fill out the form below or at this link, and someone may follow up. Your response may be used on air or online.

(For the latest news on the storm, visit ).

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Amanda Morris
See stories by Amanda Morris