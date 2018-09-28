© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Developing Personal Finance Skills

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By All Sides Staff
Published September 28, 2018 at 10:00 AM EDT

The Trump administration is singing the praises of the economy, but how investors are riding the ups and downs of the stock market might not be as easy as you think. 

Today on All Sides, personal finance expert Jonathan Pond joins the show to answer your questions and help you become more prepared for retirement. 

Guests:

Support 89.7 NPR News and receive a special thank you gift, Jonathan Pond's Money Smarts and financial planning guides. 

Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags

WOSU
All Sides Staff