Succulent Gardening

Succulents are an increasingly popular and low maintenance way to add some greenery to a home or office. While these are warm weather plants, common types, such as Cacti and Aloe, can be kept indoor during winter months.

Ohio’s garden sage Debra Knapke and Jared Hughes from Groovy Plants Ranch joins us to talk about succulents and transitioning your garden through the season change.

Today on All sides, tips on gardening and how you can keep indoor plants thriving through the fall.

Guests:

Debra Knapke , author and gardening expert

, author and gardening expert Jared Hughes,owner, Groovy Plants Ranch

