Learning About Dog Personalities

It’s been proven that our four-legged friends can display a variety of personality traits just like humans.

Our dogs can’t tell us how they feel, but they have ways of showing us. Scientists who study these distinct personalities and traits believe if they can learn more about dogs it will help people pick their perfect pet.

Today on All Sides, we talk about dog personalities and how owners can learn more about their furry best friends.

We're also offering a WOSU member exclusive Pawty for you and your furry friend at BrewDog in Canal Winchester. Make a gift of $120 or more for a ticket to attend the event with your dog.

Guest:

Dr. Meghan Herron, animal behavior expert and head of the Behavioral Medicine Clinic at The Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center

Tanisha Robinson, CEO of BrewDog

