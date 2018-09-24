Exploring The Great Outdoors Of Greater Cincinnati

Greater Cincinnati not only has a vibrant and growing arts, cultural and entertainment scene, it's also an amazing place to discover life in the great outdoors. And the 15th annual Great Outdoor Weekend, September 29 and 30, is the perfect opportunity to explore all our region has to offer.

One of the largest outdoor samplers in the U.S., Great Outdoor Weekend features more than 100 free family-friendly events at more than 40 locations throughout Greater Cincinnati.

Joining Cincinnati Edition for a preview of this year's Great Outdoor Weekend are Director of Tri-State Trails with Green Umbrella, Wade Johnston; and Co-Chairs of Green Umbrella's Outdoor Action Team, Chris Clements, executive director of Imago; and Owen Nyswonger, Outdoor Programs and Outreach Market coordinator for REI.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition September 24 at 1 p.m. to hear this segment.

