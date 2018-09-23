Waite Hoyt, Jim Tarbell, & King Records

Discussion about this album released by King Records in 1963 will take place Saturday, 9/29/18, 1pm, Moerlein Lager House

The King Records 75th anniversary celebration this month winds up with several events this week including a panel discussion of Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Waite Hoyt by Reds historian Greg Rhodes and Nick Clooney, a presentation by Jim Tarbell about Ronnie Hollyman at the Main Library downtown, a performance at The Greenwich by the Spear Shakers, and a discussion by Christine Anderson about "The Kings and Queens of Cincinnati."

1. French jazz musicians from Nancy Sister City Association celebrating 100 years of jazz in France - various activities - 9/26-29

2. King Records celebration - Ronnie Hollyman - Jim Tarbell discussion at Main Public Library - 9/26

3. Faux Frenchmen - 9/26 - Dee Felice & 9/29 - Orchids - Netherland Hilton downtown

4. Nora Jane Struthers & the Party Line - Southgate House Revival - 9/27

Performing at Mansion Hill Tavern, 9/28 at 9pm

Joshua Bell

5. Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra - Joshua Bell - Music Hall - 9/28 & 9/29

6. Sister City Jazz from Nancy, France - cultural exchange with The Greenwich - 9/28 - 2 sets starting at 8pm

7. King Records Celebration - Kelly Richey & Sherri McGee - ( The Spear Shakers) - The Greenwich - 9/29

8. Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra - Yevgeny Kutik - 9/28-30 - Schuster Center in Dayton, Ohio

9. Kings & Queens of Cincinnati Music - Christine Anderson - MOTR Pub - 9/30 - after brunch

10. Matinee Musicale - The Akropolis Reed Quintet - Memorial Hall - 9/30

Bogarts on 10/25/18

The King Records celebration will continue into October and beyond:

10/17 - Telling the King Records Story panel discussion - Playhouse in the Park - filmmaker Yemi Oyediran, author Randy McNutt, & director/playwright KJ Sanchez

10/26 - Cincinnati Preservation Association - Hall of Mirrors - Hilton Netherland Plaza downtown - luncheon with keynote speaker Terry Stewart, former President/CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall 0f Fame

11/3-12/23 - Cincinnati King: The Musical - Playhouse in the Park - world premiere musical about King Records.

11/26 - King Records Legacy Artists panel discussion - Playhouse in the Park

January to May, 2019 - "King Records 1943 to 1973: Thirty Years That Changed American Music" exhibit - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Library - Cleveland. This exhibit will be enhanced with items from the HOF's own collection.

