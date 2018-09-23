My Guide To TV's Biggest Week

Here they come! Nine new shows– half of the 18 series to debut on the five broadcasting networks – premiere during the Fall TV season's biggest week.

Get ready to see revivals of Murphy Brown, Magnum P.I.and The FBI,plus Single Parents, God Friended Me, Manifest, New Amsterdam, The Cool Kidsand NBC's heavily promoted A Million Little Things.

Chances are good you have at least one favorite in the 42 returning series this week, including The Big Bang Theory, Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Saturday Night Live, Empire, This is Us, The Good Doctor, How To Get Away With Murder, MacGyver, Blue Bloods, The Simpsonsand Tim Allen's Last Man Standing, which moves from ABC to Fox after a one-year hiatus.

And here's my masterlist for all new and returning showson ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and CW.

Credit Karen Neal / CBS Broadcasting Inc. Jay Hernandez stars as "Magnum P.I.," as CBS brings back the 1970's Tom Selleck Hawaiian private detective series without Selleck.

MONDAY, SEPT. 24

8 p.m.: Big Bang Theory,CBS. Premiere for 12th and final season; moves to Thursdays Sept. 27.

8 p.m.: The Resident, Fox. Season 2 premiere.

8 p.m.: The Voice, NBC. Season 15 premiere.

8 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars,ABC. Season 27 premiere

8:30 p.m .: Young Sheldon, CBS. Second season premiere; moves to Thursdays Sept. 27.

9 p.m.: Magnum P.I., CBS. PREMIERE. Jay Hernandez ( Scandal, Nashville, Bad Moms) puts on Tom Selleck's Detroit Tigers cap as CBS reboots the adventures of iconic Hawaiian private eye Thomas Magnum.

9 p.m.: 9-1-1, Fox. Season 2 premiere conclusion.

10 p.m.: Manifest, NBC. PREMIERE.Passengers (J. R Ramirez, Arrow, Emily Owens; Josh Dallas , Once Upon A Time; Athena Karkanis, Zoo) on a turbulent flight in 2013 learn when they land that it's now 2018, and their family and friends have mourned their loss and moved on.

10 p.m.: Bull, CBS. Third season premiere on a new night.

10 p.m.: The Good Doctor,ABC Season 2 premiere.

Credit Courtesy CBS Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki play "FBI" agents on CBS.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 25

8 p.m.: NCIS, CBS. Season 16 premiere.

8 p.m.: The Gifted, Fox. Season 2 premiere.

8 p.m.: The Voice,NBC. Season 15, second episode.

9 p.m.: The Mayo Clinic: Faith – Hope – Science, PBS. PREMIERE. Ken Burns film about the Mayo Clinic.

9 p.m.: The FBI, CBS. PREMIERE. Missy Peregrym (Ten Days in the Valley, Rookie Blue, Heroes), Zeeko Zaki ( 24: Legacy) and Sela Ward ( CSI; New York; Sisters) star in this drama from prolific producer Dick Wolf (Law & Order, Chicago Fire/Med/P.D.)

9 p.m.: This Is Us, NBC. Season 3 premiere.

9 p.m.: Lethal Weapon, Fox. Season 3 premiere.

10 p.m.: New Amsterdam, NBC. PREMIERE.A new young administrator (Ryan Eggold, The Blacklist) shakes up things as New York's old Bellevue Hospital.

10 p.m.: NCIS: New Orleans, CBS. Fifth season premiere.

Credit Courtesy ABC Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Leighton Meester, Brad Garrett and Taran Killam star as "Single Parents" on ABC.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26

8 p.m.: Empire, Fox. Season 5 premiere.

8 p.m.: Survivor, CBS. Season 37 premiere.

8 p.m.: Chicago Med, NBC. Season 4 premiere.

8 p.m.: The Goldbergs,ABC. Season 6 premiere.

8:30 p.m.: American Housewife,ABC. Season 3 premiere.

9 p.m.: Modern Family,ABC. Season 10 premiere.

9 p.m.: Chicago Fire, NBC. Season 7 premiere.

9 p.m.: Star, Fox. Season 3 premeire.

9:30 p.m.: Big Brother, CBS. Season finale; 90 minutes.

9:31 p.m.: Single Parents ABC. PREMIERE.Brad Garrett ( Everybody Loves Raymond) and Saturday Night Livealum Taran Killam star as… wait for it…. single parents.

10 p.m.: A Million Little Things, ABC. PREMIERE. Seven Boston friends, who feel a "stuck in life," bond after the death of a friend.

10 p.m.: Chicago P.D., NBC. Season 6 premiere.

Credit Courtesy CBS Tyne Daly plays Phyllis, brother of Phil, who owned the bar where the "Murphy Brown" gang hungs out in the 1990s.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

7:30 p.m.: Thursday Night Football, Fox. Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams.

8 p.m.: Big Bang Theory, CBS. Time period premiere.

8 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy,ABC. Season 15 premiere.

8 p.m.: The Good Place, NBC. Season 3 premiere; one hour.

8:30 p.m.: Young Sheldon, CBS. Time period premiere.

9 p.m.: Mom, CBS. Sixth season premiere.

9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU, NBC. Season 20 premiere; two hours.

9:30 p.m.: Murphy Brown, CBS. PREMIERE.Candice Bergen rounds up her old Emmy-winning old gang -- Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud – for a revival of the 1988-98 newsroom comedy now set in a morning show on cable news network.

10 p.m.: S.W.A.T., CBS. Season 2 premiere.

10 p.m.: How to Get Away with Murder,ABC. Season 5 premiere.

Credit Courtesy Fox Broadcasting Leslie Jordan, Vicki Lawrence, David Alan Grier and Martin Mull star as retirement home residents in Fox's "The Cool Kids."

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

8 p.m.: MacGyver, CBS. Season 3 premiere.

Credit Courtesy Fox Broadcasting Tim Allen and Nancy Travis play husband-wife on "Last Man Standing."

8 p.m.: Last Man Standing, Fox. Fox debut for Tim Allen series canceled a year ago by ABC; season 7 premiere.

8:30 p.m.: The Cool Kids, Fox. PREMIERE. Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence, David Alan Grier and Leslie Jordan play bickering retirement home residents.

9 p.m.: Hawaii Five-0, CBS. Season 9 premiere.

9 p.m.: Hell's Kitchen, Fox. Season 18 premiere.

10 p.m.: Blue Bloods, CBS. Season 9 premiere.

10 p.m.: Dateline NBC, NBC. Season 27 premiere.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

10 p.m.: 48 Hours, CBS. Season 31 premiere; 2 hours.

11:30 p.m.: Saturday Night Live, NBC. Season 44 premiere with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West.

Credit Courtesy Fox Broadcasting "The Simpsons," TV's longest-running comedy, celebrates 30 years this season.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 30

7 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos,ABC. Season 29 premiere.

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes, CBS. 51 st season premeire.

8 p.m.: The Simpsons, Fox. Season 30 premiere with "Bart's Not Dead." Bart ends up in the hospital after a dare, and Homer accepts a movie deal from a Christian film producer. With guests stars Emily Deschanel, Dave Attell and Pete Holmes.

8 p.m.: The Durrells in Corfu,PBS. Season 3 premiere; airs through Nov. 18.

8:30 p.m.: God Friended Me, CBS. PREMIERE. Brandon Michael Hall ( The Mayor) plays an ardent atheist who inadvertently helps people in need after receiving a social media friend request from God.

8:30 p.m.: Bob's Burgers, Fox. Season 9 premiere.

9 p.m.: Family Guy, Fox. Season 16 premiere.

9 p.m.: Poldark,PBS. Season 4 premiere. Through Nov. 18.

9:30 p.m.: REL, Fox. Second episode; time period premeire.

9:30 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS. Tenth season premiere.

For October premeiers, check my masterlist.

