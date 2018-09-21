© 2020 WKSU
Travel Tricks and Tips with Rick Steves

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By All Sides Staff
Published September 21, 2018 at 10:01 AM EDT

Guidebook author and travel TV host Rick Steves is America's most respected authority on European travel. He’s written several books, including his updated 2016 Rick Steves’ Europe Through The Back Door: The Travel Skills Handbook for Independent Travelers.

This hour, we’re talking about travel tips, do’s and dont’s, and what to look out for when you’re traveling abroad.

Guest:

  • Rick Steves, Travel Expert on Public Television and Public Radio


