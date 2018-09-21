The confirmation hearing for our country’s new Supreme Court Justice is still on hold following accusations of sexual assault. The woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault is prepared to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week. Christine Blasey Ford, who brought forward this allegation, said last night she’d testify as long as senators offer “terms that are fair and which ensure her safety.” Today on All Sides, Kavanaugh’s prospects of joining the nation’s high court and more with political junkie Ken Rudin.

Guest:

Ken Rudin,

