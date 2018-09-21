Gov. Kasich Says He Will Vote Against Issue 1

Gov. John Kasich says he’ll do what many of his fellow Republicans say they’ll do this fall when it comes to the statewide ballot issue that would change criminal sentencing to prefer treatment over prison time.

Kasich says he will vote against Issue 1.

"There are parts of this thing that are really good and it may take some sort of initiative like that to accomplish these things that seems to be politically difficult for members of the legislature or for judges. I mean this is really….this is…. Cannot be handled the same way all of the time," Kasich said.

The governor added because every situation is different, sending people battling drug additions is not going to solve the problem.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine says he’s against the plan while his Democratic opponent, Richard Cordray, says he’ll vote for it.

