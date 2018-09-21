© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Columbus School Board Member Resigns Amidst Sexual Harassment Complaints

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published September 21, 2018 at 4:18 PM EDT
Dominic Paretti
Dominic Paretti
Dominic Paretti
Credit Columbus City Schools
Dominic Paretti

A Columbus City School Board and legislative aide in the Ohio House has resigned after sexual harassment complaints that were filed against him by two female co-workers at the statehouse.

Dominic Paretti resigned his job as a legislative aide after two women he worked with accused him of sending them lewd, late night text messages over two different weekends.

Paretti didn’t admit wrongdoing in the one-sentence resignation letter he submitted after majority House caucus members confronted him about the issue.

Paretti had worked for the House since 2009, first as a policy advisor for minority Democrats and most recently for Democratic Rep. Janine Boyd, of Cleveland Heights.

Paretti was reelected to a second term on the school board last November. His term was set to last until 2022. 

Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit .

Tags

WOSU
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.