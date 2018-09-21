Columbus School Board Member Resigns Amidst Sexual Harassment Complaints

Credit Columbus City Schools Dominic Paretti

A Columbus City School Board and legislative aide in the Ohio House has resigned after sexual harassment complaints that were filed against him by two female co-workers at the statehouse.

Dominic Paretti resigned his job as a legislative aide after two women he worked with accused him of sending them lewd, late night text messages over two different weekends.

Paretti didn’t admit wrongdoing in the one-sentence resignation letter he submitted after majority House caucus members confronted him about the issue.

Paretti had worked for the House since 2009, first as a policy advisor for minority Democrats and most recently for Democratic Rep. Janine Boyd, of Cleveland Heights.

Paretti was reelected to a second term on the school board last November. His term was set to last until 2022.

