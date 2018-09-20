Oktoberfest Closes Some Downtown Streets, And So Does This Race

Some Downtown streets will be closed all weekend thanks to Oktboerfest Zinzinnati, but even more close Saturday due to The Hudepohl 14K/7K Brewery Run, which helps kick off the Zinzinnati festivities.

The city says this race will require the following streets to close starting at 7:30 a.m. (Mehring Way will close at 5:30 a.m. between Elm Street and Johnny Bench Way.)

14K Course

Mehring Way westbound will be closed between E. Pete Rose Way and Freeman Ave and eastbound east of Central Avenue

Joe Nuxhall Way closed between Freedom Way and Mehring Way

Elm Street closed between Freedom Way and Mehring Way

W. Pete Rose Way closed between Central Avenue and Gest Street

Central Avenue closed between W. Pete Rose Way and Mehring Way

Gest Street closed between Third Street and Mehring Way

Linn Street northbound closed between Gest Street and Dalton Avenue

Dalton Avenue/Spring Grove Avenue northbound closed between Linn Street and Harrison Avenue

Harrison Avenue eastbound closed between Spring Grove Avenue and Colerain Avenue

Colerain Avenue closed between Harrison Avenue and Bank Street

Central Avenue eastbound closed between Colerain Avenue and Linn Street

Brighton Approach closed between Central Avenue and McMicken Street

McMicken Street closed between McMillan Street and Main Street

Moore Street closed between Walnut Street and Liberty Street

Reading Road south/westbound closed between Liberty Street and Eggleston Avenue

Broadway closed between Ninth Street and Eggleston Avenue

Eggleston Avenue southbound closed between Central Parkway and E. Pete Rose Way

E. Pete Rose Way closed between Eggleston Avenue and Johnny Bench Way

7K Course

W. Pete Rose Way closed between Mehring Way and Central Avenue

Third Street south curb lane closed between Central Avenue and Gest Street

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge closed

Ramp LL closed

Taylor Southgate Bridge closed



All streets will reopen around noon Saturday.

How This Affects Metro

Metro bus service that normally operates in these areas will be detoured around the closures. Riders should follow the instructions posted at their stop.

