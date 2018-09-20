Governor Candidates Come Out Swinging

In this week's Snollygoster, Ohio's politics podcast from WOSU Public Media, Mike Thompson and Steve Brown discuss the contentious debate between gubernatorial candidates Mike DeWine and Richard Cordray.

In this week's episode:

Boxing Metaphors, Anyone?

Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray faced off in their first debate in the race for governor. The candidates traded jabs over the opioid crisis, Medicaid expansion, abortion, and gun control.

Cordray said DeWine "believes that after 42 years in office, he's entitled to be governor." DeWine said Cordray "did absolutely nothing" about the drug epidemic while attorney general. Both candidates landed blows but the debate ended without a knock-out.

Judging The Judge

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault. Sen. Sherrod Brown has called for an investibation of the allegations, but Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is defending Kavanaugh and accusing Democrats of playing politics.

John Kasich GPS

Our governor sounded out of place among Republicans when he recently defended labor unions, proclaiming, " We are not a 'right to work' state. We don’t intend to be, at least as long as I’m here."

