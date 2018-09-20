© 2020 WKSU
Gov. Kasich Reaffirms Ohio Won't Become 'Right To Work' State

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Karen Kasler
Published September 20, 2018 at 8:37 AM EDT

Gov. John Kasich talked about one of his favorite subjects – partnering with community colleges to develop workers’ high tech skills – as he opened the Midwestern Governors Association workforce summit Wednesday.

However, he also talked about what he says won’t be changing when it comes to Ohio’s workforce.

Eight of the 12 Midwestern states are so-called "right to work" states, which bans the requirement that workers pay union dues as a condition of employment.

Kasich, who was a key backer of the collective bargaining reform law that was repealed by voters in 2011, told attendees that Ohio won’t join their ranks.

“We are not a 'right to work' state. We don’t intend to be, at least as long as I’m here," Kasich said. "But I’m only here four more months. But I didn’t see it as any kind of advantage at all. And I hope we can maintain the integrity and respect our organized labor in our state."

The group also heard from Ford CEO Jim Hackett about another of Kasich’s top topics – autonomous vehicles – which Hackett says will dramatically redesign roads and transportation systems.

