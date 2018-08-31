PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin's Soul Celebrated At Funeral

Aretha Franklin's funeral service remembers and celebrates the "Queen of Soul." Beloved by millions around the world, Franklin — who died of cancer on Aug. 16 — also leaves behind a six-decade career of advocacy, becoming a symbol and transformative leader in both the women's rights and the civil rights movements.

Here is a visual recollection of the funeral of one of America's most celebrated artists. This collection will updated throughout the day.

Mike Segar / Reuters The casket carrying the late singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the Greater Grace Temple for her funeral service in Detroit.

Leah Millis / Reuters As loved ones and stars paid their respects to Franklin inside the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, people gathered outside brought words of praise as well.

Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images Flowers adorn Aretha Franklin's casket at the start of her star-studded funeral at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on Friday.

Scott Olson / Getty Images Members of the cast of "The Haves and Have Nots," a prime-time drama, are recognized at the funeral for Aretha Franklin.

Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images The Rev. Al Sharpton took a shot at President Trump during the funeral: "When word went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said, 'She used to work for me,' " he said, according to the <em>Detroit Free Press</em>. "No, she used to <em>perform </em>for you. She <em>worked</em> for us."

Leah Millis / Reuters More than 100 pink Cadillacs are parked outside the church to honor Franklin, who in "Freeway of Love" sang: "We goin' ridin' on the freeway of love in my pink Cadillac."

Scott Olson / Getty Images Victorie Franklin spoke at the funeral. "I remember when I was a kid, people used to always ask me, 'What does it feel like to be Aretha Franklin's granddaughter?' " she said, according to CNN. "I would always shrug my shoulders and go, 'I don't know. It's just my grandma.' "

Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images Members of Aretha Franklin's family embrace during the funeral. They took turns at the lectern to share stories of the late singer's life.

Bill Pugliano / Getty Images Fans of soul music icon Aretha Franklin watch the singer's funeral on a giant screen outside Greater Grace Temple.

Scott Olson / Getty Images Former President Bill Clinton ended his eulogy to Aretha Franklin by playing her 1968 hit "Think" on his cellphone.

Scott Olson / Getty Images Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens while her husband speaks. Before holding their many political offices, Bill Clinton said, the couple considered themselves "Aretha groupies."

Leah Millis / Reuters A line forms outside the Detroit church hosting the homegoing of Aretha Franklin, who died of cancer on Aug. 16.

Scott Olson / Getty Images Guests arrive at the funeral on Friday, the culmination of a weeklong tribute to the singer whose voice and soul touched millions.

Rebecca Cook / Reuters It wasn't just friends, family and the famous who turned out for the funeral. Fans also gathered in hopes of getting in to honor the singer.

Jeff Kowalsky / AFP/Getty Images A flower arrangement sent by the family of late singer James Brown sits in the lobby at the Greater Grace Temple on Thursday ahead of the funeral.

Bill Pugliano / Getty Images Fans of soul music icon Aretha Franklin line up outside Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for the singer's homegoing celebration.

Mike Segar / Reuters Former boxer Tommy Hearns (right) and friends head to the church for the funeral service. He was among many well-known attendees.

Jeff Kowalsky / AFP/Getty Images Motown artist Martha Reeves, lead singer of the 1960s group Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, arrives for the service.

Bill Pugliano / Getty Images Aretha Franklin fans line up outside Greater Grace Temple at 2:30 a.m., hoping to be one of the thousand members of the general public allowed in to the singer's funeral.