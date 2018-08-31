Friday News Roundup - Domestic

With guest host John Donvan.

This week, we say farewell to two American greats.

Former U.S. Senator John McCain, who died this week at age 81, will be honored at services across the country through Sunday. Here’s a full list of memorial events, courtesy of USA Today. And here’s our show on McCain’s legacy.

Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, who died earlier this month at age 76, will be laid to rest in Detroit on Friday — traveling in the same hearse that carried Rosa Parks. A concert was held in her honor the evening before the funeral.

It’s been an exciting primary election season. And according to The New York Times after Tuesday’s elections, “it’s a breakthrough year for black candidates.”

Voters in Arizona, Florida, and Oklahoma cast their ballots on Tuesday. In an upset victory, Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, D-FL, secured the bid for governor.

Gillum will go up against Republican nominee Ron DeSantis, who warned voters in a television interview not to “monkey this up.”

We discussed the results of the primaries, as well as what’s ahead in the midterms, earlier this week. You can hear that conversation here.

On Wednesday, Axios reported that White House counsel Don McGahn will vacate his post later this year. President Trump later confirmed via Twitter:

White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Speculation has brewed over McGahn’s replacement. The president hinted that the process of finding a new counsel is well underway.

I am very excited about the person who will be taking the place of Don McGahn as White House Counsel! I liked Don, but he was NOT responsible for me not firing Bob Mueller or Jeff Sessions. So much Fake Reporting and Fake News!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

We’ll discuss why McGahn’s departure matters. For now, here’s a take from CNN Politics.

*Text by Kathryn Fink*.

GUESTS

Alexis Simendinger, National political correspondent, The Hill; @ASimendinger

Eugene Scott, Political reporter, The Washington Post; @Eugene_Scott

Inez Stepman, Senior contributor, The Federalist; @inezfeltscher

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.