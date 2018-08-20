Have You Left The Catholic Church?

Updated Oct. 21, 2019

Pennsylvania Catholics are responding to last week's damning grand jury report on clergy sex abuse. Some priests addressed the report head on or read statements at Mass. Some parishioners who are standing by the priests maintain their faith in the Catholic Church. But many are grappling with what the abuse scandal means for their own faith and trust in the church.

