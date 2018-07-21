The Week In Quotes
SCOTT SIMON, HOST:
The week abounded with soundbites about Russia, Putin, would and wouldn't be. Monday - Putin and Trump at a press conference in Helsinki.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: My people came to me - Dan Coats came to me and some others. They said they think it's Russia.
SIMON: President Trump said he did not believe what U.S. intelligence agencies say, that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential elections.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
TRUMP: I have President Putin. He just said it's not Russia. I will say this - I don't see any reason why it would be.
SIMON: But on Tuesday...
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
TRUMP: I realize that there is a need for some clarification.
SIMON: But it didn't clarify much.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
TRUMP: I said the word would instead of wouldn't. The sentence should have been, I don't see any reason why I wouldn't or why it wouldn't be Russia.
SIMON: Then he added...
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
TRUMP: I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place - could be other people also. There’s a lot of people out there.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
DAN COATS: The warning lights are blinking red.
SIMON: Well, Dan Coats, the nation's top intelligence officer, says the United States is still under active cyberattack by Russia.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
COATS: Today, the digital infrastructure that serves this country is literally under attack.
SIMON: ABC's Cecilia Vega asked the president on Wednesday...
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
CECILIA VEGA: Is Russia still targeting the U.S., Mr. President?
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Press, let's go. Make your way out.
SIMON: Trump said, thank you, no, which later that day press secretary Sarah Sanders explained by saying...
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS: The president was - said thank you very much and was saying no to answering questions.
SIMON: Even though President Trump had gone on to answer more questions.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
TRUMP: We are doing very well, and we're doing very well, probably as well as anybody has ever done with Russia.
SIMON: Then in an interview with CBS' Jeff Glor, which aired on Wednesday...
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "CBS EVENING NEWS")
JEFF GLOR: Do you say you agree with U.S. intelligence that Russia meddled in the election in 2016?
TRUMP: Yeah but - and I've said that before, Jeff. I have said that numerous times before.
SIMON: But the president has said a lot of names numerous times before.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
TRUMP: Could also be lots of other people. It also could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds, OK?
Could very well have been Russia, but I think it could well have been other countries.
If it is Russia, nobody even knows. It's probably China.
SIMON: This week - and at least for the moment - the president says he holds Vladimir Putin responsible in the broadest way.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
TRUMP: Because he's in charge of the country, just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country. So certainly, as the leader of a country, you would have to hold him responsible, yes.
SIMON: But no hard feelings.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
ANDREA MITCHELL: The White House has announced on Twitter that Vladimir Putin is coming to the White House in the fall.
SIMON: Andrea Mitchell of NBC delivered that news to Dan Coats live on stage at the Aspen Security Forum and the director of National Intelligence said...
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
COATS: That's going to be special.
(LAUGHTER) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.