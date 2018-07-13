Friday News Roundup - Domestic

President Trump is traveling this week. But that doesn’t mean the news has stopped. After leaving the NATO summit in Brussels, Trump traveled to Britain on July 12. He’ll spend the weekend golfing, and then head to Helsinki to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Find President Trump’s full travel schedule here, from The Washington Post

How is the trip playing at home? It seems Congress is concerned by the president’s criticism of the alliance, with both chambers passing unanimous resolutions in support of NATO this week. But what does the president’s base think?

Although the furor over immigration seems to have died down a bit, the Trump administration is still facing heavy scrutiny over its child-separation policy.

The administration blew through a court-ordered July 10 deadline to reunite families, with fewer than 50 percent of eligible children being returned to their parents, according to CNN. All of those children are under 5 years old, again per CNN.

FBI agent Peter Strzok appeared in front of Congress on July 12. He’s a frequent target of President Trump’s Twitter-post ire.

NPR’s Tim Mak breaks it down::

Strzok’s statement also denied that political considerations have ever affected his official acts as an investigator.

The tone he set did not endear him to the leaders of the House Judiciary and oversight committees, which have made him and a former FBI lawyer, Lisa Page, the targets of months of attacks about political bias within the agencies.

The hearing was often raucous and seemed at times more like a TV comedy about Congress than a real committee hearing.

And the Justice Department has reopened the case of Emmett Till.

As The Washington Post reports:

New information published in a 2017 book prompted federal investigators to reopen their probe into the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till in rural Mississippi, according to two people familiar with the case.

Till, a 14-year-old visiting from Chicago, was murdered after he was accused of whistling at and making sexual advances toward a white woman, Carolyn Bryant, during an interaction at Bryant’s grocery store in Money, Miss. The teen was kidnapped Aug. 28, 1955, and was tortured and shot. His mangled body was found days later in the Tallahatchie River.

Hear our interview with Timothy B. Tyson, the author of that book, here.

We’ll send you into the weekend with the national news from the week that was.

GUESTS

John Prideaux, London-based U.S. editor, The Economist

Eugene Scott, Political reporter, The Washington Post; @Eugene_Scott

Inez Stepman, Senior contributor, The Federalist; @inezfeltscher

Ed O’Keefe, Political correspondent, CBS News; @edokeefe

