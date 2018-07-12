President Trump's Arrival In London Met With Protests

(SOUNDBITE OF HELICOPTER BUZZING)

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

That's President Trump also in London tonight arriving there by helicopter for stop two of this European tour. Tonight he was greeted warmly by Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband at Blenheim Palace outside the capital.

(SOUNDBITE OF BAND MUSIC)

KELLY: But here in London, protesters had a cooler reception for the president.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: And there have been many bad presidents from the United States, but there has never been a president as bad as Donald Trump.

(CHEERING)

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Earlier today at the NATO summit, Trump proclaimed that the U.K., quote, "loves him." But his arrival in the country will put that theory to the test. At a protest tonight in Regent's Park, Shabbir Lakha was among the demonstrators. He's an officer with an activist group called Stop the War Coalition, and he's got a long list of grievances about Donald Trump.

SHABBIR LAKHA: He's pulled out of the climate change agreement, the Iran deal. He's making the world a more unsafe place. And the rhetoric he's used around refugees and immigrants calling them poisonous snakes and infestations is outrageous.

CHANG: Tonight's protests were small. The protesters mostly were activists. But tomorrow, larger protests in central London are expected to attract tens of thousands. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.