READ: Supreme Court Decision Upholding Trump's Travel Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Trump's travel ban by a 5-4 vote.

In the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the ban was "squarely within the scope of Presidential authority under the INA," referring to the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Read the court's full opinion in the case here:

In his concurrence, Justice Anthony Kennedy referred to the First Amendment protection of freedom of religion and noted that it's "imperative" for government officials to "adhere to the Constitution and to its meaning and its purposes."

Read Kennedy's full concurring opinion here:

In one of two dissenting opinions, Justice Sonia Sotomayor — who was joined by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — said the court's decision "fails to safeguard" the "principle of religious neutrality in the First Amendment."

"It leaves undisturbed a policy first advertised openly and unequivocally as a 'total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States' because the policy now masquerades behind a facade of national-security concerns," Sotomayor wrote.

Read her full dissent here:

NPR's Nina Totenberg has full coverage of the court's decision in the travel ban case here.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.