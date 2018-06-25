One Big Thing: An Interview With Mike Allen

Situational Awareness We’re at the Aspen Ideas Festival and we’ll be bringing you interviews with festival speakers and attendees all this week.

Mike Allen has been called “the man the White House wakes up to.”

Why He Matters: He’s been reporting in and on Washington for a long time. He co-founded Axios, which launched in 2017. Before that, he was a major player at Politico.

Axios has a distinctive bullet point style. The site’s goal is to help readers read the news faster, which we’re trying here.

Allen writes a popular morning newsletter, Axios AM, in which he lists the top 10 stories of the day.

On June 22, the top story was about the possibility of a Trump-Putin summit.

It’s bankable. Advertisers pay about $75,000 per week to sponsor the Axios AM newsletter.



Be smart: Allen and the Axios team have a deep well of sources in Washington and around the world. But critics say maintaining this access could influence their coverage and their use of anonymous sources reduces transparency.

