Roxane Gay: What Does It Mean To Identify As A Feminist?

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episode The Person You Become.

About Roxane Gay's TED Talk

Roxane Gay is a writer, a Haitian-American, a bisexual, and a feminist — albeit a self-proclaimed bad one. She says her journey to identify as a feminist has evolved over time.

About Roxane Gay

Roxane Gay is a writer and professor of English at Purdue University whose work focuses on women's rights, race and identity. Her most recent book, Ayiti, is a collection of stories about the Haitian diaspora.

She is also a contributing writer at the New York Times, as well as the author of the books An Untamed State, Bad Feminist, Difficult Women, Hunger, and World of Wakanda for Marvel.

She is currently working on several books, television and film projects.

