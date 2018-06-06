© 2020 WKSU
About Last Night's Primaries

Published June 6, 2018 at 10:30 AM EDT
Voters cast their ballots at a Los Angeles County lifeguard headquarters on June 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. California could play a determining role in upsetting Republican control the U.S. Congress, as they hope to win 10 of the 14 seats held by Republicans.
On Tuesday, voters in Alabama, California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota voted in primary elections.

California, especially, is key for Democrats seeking to take control of the House of Representatives in November.

We’ll look at what the results mean for the states and for the country.

GUESTS

Alexandra Jaffe, Correspondent, VICE News Tonight on HBO; @ajjaffe

Reid Wilson, National correspondent, The Hill; @PoliticsReid

