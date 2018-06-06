About Last Night's Primaries

On Tuesday, voters in Alabama, California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota voted in primary elections.

California, especially, is key for Democrats seeking to take control of the House of Representatives in November.

We’ll look at what the results mean for the states and for the country.

GUESTS

Alexandra Jaffe, Correspondent, VICE News Tonight on HBO; @ajjaffe

Reid Wilson, National correspondent, The Hill; @PoliticsReid

