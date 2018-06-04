How Does The Law Apply To The President?

This weekend, news broke that President Donald Trump’s attorneys sent a memo to Special Counsel Robert Mueller arguing “that the president cannot illegally obstruct any aspect of the investigation into Russia’s election meddling because the Constitution empowers him to, ‘if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon,'” the New York Times reports.

The memo calls to mind an argument from another president:

Where does the president fall in the hierarchy of the law? That’s a constitutional question that the new memo raises.

Victoria Nourse, Professor of law, Georgetown University

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

