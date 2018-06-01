© 2020 WKSU
Top North Korean Official Delivers Letter From Kim Jong Un To White House

Published June 1, 2018 at 1:06 PM EDT

President Trump expects a letter Friday from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The letter, hand-delivered by top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol, comes as Trump administration officials hold out hope for a summit as soon as June 12.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses the latest back-and-forth on the meeting with NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen ( @michelekelemen).

