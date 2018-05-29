© 2020 WKSU
What Does It Take To Have A Constitutional Crisis?

By Ron Elving
Published May 29, 2018 at 11:09 AM EDT

The Constitution is something of an owners manual for taxpayers. But, like many an owners manual, it doesn't necessarily cover all the bases.

A constitutional crisis occurs at a moment when the Constitution is not enough to resolve a question or a conflict.

This could happen for several reasons:

  • The Constitiution can be silent on a given issue.

  • The Constitution can be ambiguous.

  • The Constitution is open to interpretation.

    • But the ultimate constitutional crisis would come if one side or the other were unwilling to budge in search of a resolution.

    Ron Elving
    Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.
