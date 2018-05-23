Top Stories: Primary Results Analyzed; Baptist Seminary Leader Removed

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Primary Takeaways: Voters Send Parties Further Apart.

-- Head Of Southern Baptist Seminary Removed Over Remarks On Rape, Abuse Of Women.

-- Australian Archbishop 'Stands Aside' Following Conviction For Concealing Sex Abuse.

-- American Novelist Philip Roth, Author Of 'Portnoy's Complaint,' Dies At 85.

-- In Taiwan, Debate Over History And Censorship As WWII TV Drama Is Canceled.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump To Visit New York, Speak On MS-13 Gang. ( WSHU)

Israel Strikes Hamas Targets. ( Haaretz)

Vegas Casino Workers Win Right To Strike. ( Las Vegas Review-Journal)

2 Sherpas Killed On Everest; 5 Climbers Have Died This Season. ( AFP)

Giant Worms Have Been Quietly Arriving In France. ( Washington Post)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.