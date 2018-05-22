Top Stories: Education Dept. Reviews Grant Program; Venezuela Sanctions

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Education Department Launches 'Top-To-Bottom' Review Of Teachers' Grant Program.

-- President Trump Approves New Sanctions On Venezuela.

-- Obamas Sign Deal With Netflix, Form 'Higher Ground Productions'.

-- Australian Archbishop Found Guilty In Cover-Up Of Child Sex Abuse.

-- Israel Says F-35s See First-Ever Combat With IDF Over Syria.

And here are more early headlines:

South Korean Leader Visits Trump Today. ( CNN)

Facebook Chief To Apologize To European Lawmakers. ( New York Times)

Explosions, Ashfall Continue From Hawaii Volcano. ( Hawaii News Now)

Deadly Nipah Virus Spreads In India. ( BBC)

1st Anniversary Of Deadly Manchester Concert Bombing. ( Guardian)

Sony To Buy Most Of Music Publisher, EMI. ( Variety)

Florida City Sends "Zombie Alert". ( Miami Herald)

