Top Stories: Trump Wants FBI Probe Of Alleged Informant; Venezuelan Elections

Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Venezuela's Maduro Wins Boycotted Elections Amid Charges Of Fraud.
-- Trump Demands Review Of Russia Investigation Surveillance Tactics.
-- Is Sleeping With Your Baby As Dangerous As Doctors Say?
-- French Researchers: Hitler Really Did Die In The Bunker In 1945.
And here are more early headlines:
Service Held For Exchange Student Killed In School Shooting. ( Houston Chronicle)
New Warnings For Hawaiian Volcano Lava. ( Hawaii News Now)
WHO Starts Experimental Ebola Vaccines In DRC. ( BBC)
Irish Voters Poised To Hold Abortion Referendum Vote. ( Telegraph)
Palestinian Leader Abbas Hospitalized. ( Reuters)
BBQ While Black: Oakland Residents Relax To Fight Racism. ( San Francisco Chronicle)
NHL Expansion Team Vegas Goes To Stanley Cup Final In 1st Year. ( USA Today)
