The Complicated History Of The U.S. Census Asking About Citizenship

By Hansi Lo Wang
Published May 17, 2018 at 4:28 PM EDT

Lawmakers are set to question the Justice Department Friday about why it requested the 2020 census to ask about citizenship. The history of using the U.S. census to ask about citizenship has many twists and turns.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: April 25, 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT
In this story, we incorrectly imply the U.S. census did not ask about citizenship status for the national head counts between 1840 and 1890. In fact, questions for the 1870 census included, "Is this person a male citizen of the United States of 21 years or upwards?"
Hansi Lo Wang
Hansi Lo Wang (he/him) is a national correspondent for NPR based in New York City. He reports on the people, power and money behind the 2020 census.
