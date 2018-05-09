Ehud Barak On Israel, Iran And Peace

Former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak isn’t shy about his country. “For anyone who cares about Israel, this is no time for niceties,” he wrote in an op-ed in The New York Times.

In its more than three years in power, this government has been irrational, bordering on messianic. It is now increasingly clear where it is headed: creeping annexation of the West Bank aimed at precluding any permanent separation from the Palestinians.

This “one-state solution” that the government is leading Israel toward is no solution at all. It will inevitably turn Israel into a state that is either not Jewish or not democratic (and possibly not either one), mired in permanent violence. This prospect is an existential danger for the entire Zionist project.

The government realizes that carrying out its one-state plan must entail steps and practices that necessarily clash with Israeli and international law — which is why it has effectively declared war on the Supreme Court of Israel, the free press and civil society, as well as the Israel Defense Forces’ ethical code.

Barak has also been outspoken on the need to keep the Iran nuclear deal.

Now Barak has a new book out: “My Country, My Life: Fighting for Israel, Searching for Peace.”

We talk to Barak about his time leading his country, the Iran deal and his autobiography.

Ehud Barak, Former Prime Minister of Israel; author, "My Country, My Life: Fighting for Israel, searching for Peace"

