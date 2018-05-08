Top Stories: N.Y. Attorney General Accused Of Abuse; Farm Bill May Affect ACA
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- N.Y. Attorney General Resigns After 4 Women Allege Physical Attacks.
-- In Japan, Remarks By Finance Minister Spark #Metoo Outrage.
-- Coalition Talks Collapse In Italy As Country Heads Toward A New Vote.
-- Farm Bill Could Undo Part Of The Affordable Care Act.
-- Sun Zhengcai, Once A Rising Star In China, Gets Life Sentence On Bribery Charges.
And here are more early headlines:
More Volcanic Fissures Open On Hawaii. ( Hawaii News Now)
4 States Holding Primary Elections Today. ( Vox)
Nigeria Says It Rescues 1,000 Hostages From Boko Haram. ( CNN)
Armenian Opposition Leader Elected Prime Minister. ( BBC)
Interim Memorial Opens Today For Pulse Victims. ( Orlando Sentinel)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.