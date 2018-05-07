Top Stories: Giuliani Comments Further On Trump; Putin Sworn In For 4th Term

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Giuliani: Trump Might Refuse Mueller Subpoenas Or Take The Fifth.

-- Putin To Start Historic Fourth Term As Russian Leader.

-- Pakistan's Interior Minister Survives Suspected Assassination Attempt.

-- In Traditional First-Lady Style, Melania Trump To Unveil Her Policy Goals.

-- Republican Fears About Holding The Senate Start To Sink In.

And here are more early headlines:

Reports: Israeli Firm Collected Info On Obama Administration Officials Who Backed Iran Deal. ( New Yorker) ( The Observer)

Volcanic Lava Destroys At Least 26 Hawaiian Homes. ( Hawaii News Now)

Trump Opposes W.V. GOP Senate Candidate Blankenship. ( Fox)

Waffle House Shooting Suspect To Appear In Court. ( Tennessean)

Report: Missile Hits Presidential Compound In Yemen's Capital. ( Al-Arabiya)

