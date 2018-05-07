Top Stories: Giuliani Comments Further On Trump; Putin Sworn In For 4th Term
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Giuliani: Trump Might Refuse Mueller Subpoenas Or Take The Fifth.
-- Putin To Start Historic Fourth Term As Russian Leader.
-- Pakistan's Interior Minister Survives Suspected Assassination Attempt.
-- In Traditional First-Lady Style, Melania Trump To Unveil Her Policy Goals.
-- Republican Fears About Holding The Senate Start To Sink In.
And here are more early headlines:
Reports: Israeli Firm Collected Info On Obama Administration Officials Who Backed Iran Deal. ( New Yorker) ( The Observer)
Volcanic Lava Destroys At Least 26 Hawaiian Homes. ( Hawaii News Now)
Trump Opposes W.V. GOP Senate Candidate Blankenship. ( Fox)
Waffle House Shooting Suspect To Appear In Court. ( Tennessean)
Report: Missile Hits Presidential Compound In Yemen's Capital. ( Al-Arabiya)
