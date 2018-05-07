© 2020 WKSU
If A Rule Is Unwritten, Is It Really A Rule?

By Ron Elving
Published May 7, 2018 at 1:44 PM EDT

In its early days, Congress wrote a series of rules and precedents — Thomas Jefferson penned a book about it — that Congress has used ever since.

But there are also unwritten rules. And it's these unwritten rules that break down when politics get excessively polarized.

Some are about helping people get along and ease tension: deferring to elders; not campaigning against other senators; speaking to each other with flowery forms of address.

Here, we take a peek in Ron's Office Hours at some of these traditions — and where they fit into today's Congress.

Ron Elving
Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.
